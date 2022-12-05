Counos X Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $298,096.57 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $321.42 million and $298,096.57 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $17.94 or 0.00105697 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872406 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00503418 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.21 or 0.30354935 BTC.
About Counos X
Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx.
