Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.61 on Monday, hitting $486.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,657. The stock has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

