CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 5,876 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Green Plains Trading Up 0.7 %

About Green Plains

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.