CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.17% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.