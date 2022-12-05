CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 19,621 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.