CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,108 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

