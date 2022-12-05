CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Price Performance

About BHP Group

NYSE BHP opened at $63.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.