CoreCommodity Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,300,000 after acquiring an additional 190,369 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Activity at Livent

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent Trading Up 4.0 %

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.