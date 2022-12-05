CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $109.63.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.