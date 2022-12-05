CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,171,000. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $12,080,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $6,060,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.8 %

Adecoagro stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $873.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.