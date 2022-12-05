CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895,269 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,289,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

