CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Update

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 517,200 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Shares of CoreCard stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771. The company has a market cap of $242.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $7,122,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at about $14,890,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

