Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,524 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 232,200 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 703,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Constellium

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

