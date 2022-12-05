Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up about 2.4% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. 8,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,331. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

