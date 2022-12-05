Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

