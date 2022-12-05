Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,247. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,578 shares of company stock valued at $19,975,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

