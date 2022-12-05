Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.43. 72,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.62 and its 200-day moving average is $393.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

