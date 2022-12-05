Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $284.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average is $250.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

