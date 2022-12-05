Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $535.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,824. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.33 and its 200 day moving average is $506.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

