Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,205. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

