Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253,243. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

