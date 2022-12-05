Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 2,009 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

MO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,519. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

