Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. 23,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,987. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.