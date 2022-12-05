Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,396. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

