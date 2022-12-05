Comstock Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,350 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 265% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,655 call options.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after buying an additional 182,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

CRK traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.