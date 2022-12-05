Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,721. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.
In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $110,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
