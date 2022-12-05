CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,279,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,279,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $170,263.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,787,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,905,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,751 shares of company stock worth $732,456 and sold 541,715 shares worth $2,741,505. 23.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $381.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.