Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 6.1%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 17,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,821,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.