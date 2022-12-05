Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compass Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Compass stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Get Compass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.