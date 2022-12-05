Compass Group LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC)

Compass Group LLC cut its position in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,316 shares during the quarter. Procaps Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Procaps Group worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group Stock Performance

Shares of PROC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,192. Procaps Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.