Compass Group LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC)

Compass Group LLC cut its position in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,316 shares during the quarter. Procaps Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Procaps Group worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
Shares of PROC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,192. Procaps Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
