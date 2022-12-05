Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 407,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. 93,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,315. The company has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

