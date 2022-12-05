Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,068. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $901,859. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

