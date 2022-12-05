Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0714 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

