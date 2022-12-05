Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0714 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
