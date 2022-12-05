CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. CohBar has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

