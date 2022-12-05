Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$96.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

CCA stock opened at C$77.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.63. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$114.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

