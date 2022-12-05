Cobak Token Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

