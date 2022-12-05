CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.