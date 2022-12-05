Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.