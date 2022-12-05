Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

