Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $64,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $64,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,435 shares of company stock worth $3,586,008. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.45. 2,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,604. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

