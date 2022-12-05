Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in November

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Class Acceleration Price Performance
CLAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 2,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Class Acceleration has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Class Acceleration by 18.6% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Class Acceleration by 53.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Class Acceleration Company Profile
Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.
