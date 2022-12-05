Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

