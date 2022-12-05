Citigroup Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $505.00

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $425.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $445.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.