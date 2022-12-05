Citigroup Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $505.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $425.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.11.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $445.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.