Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.10. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.96. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

