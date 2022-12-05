Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

