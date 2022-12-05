Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.