Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of CHMI stock remained flat at $5.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,403. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

