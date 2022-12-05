Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.18. 9,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.