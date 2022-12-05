Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,488 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.32. 7,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,178. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in F5 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.