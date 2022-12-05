Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.67. 12,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

